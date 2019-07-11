Tributes to Roy Orbison in show coming to Skegness

Tributes will be paid to Roy Orbison in a touring show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Barry Steele stars in The Roy Orbison Story, which will be at the Grand Parade venue on Saturday, July 13, starting at 7.30pm.

Following his West End debut at The Adelphi Theatre in The West End, Barry is set to put the rock back into ‘Roy Orbison’ as he takes to the stage to commemorate the musical legend.

A show spokesman said: “Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold hits and contemporary genius as Barry Steele and a cast of musicians and singers, celebrate and commemorate the musical legacy of The Big O and his friend.

“With a feelgood factor built in, this show really does have something for everyone!”

Tickets cost £24.50 for adults and £12 for children.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01507 474100.