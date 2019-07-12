Spilsby Show returns - with fun for the entire family

Spilsby Show has a long established tradition of providing something for the entire family and this year is no exception.

The popular event will be held this Sunday, July 14, with gates opening at 10am.

The event is organised by a dedicated committee who work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable day.

The history of the event can be traced back to the late 1880’s, however, it was revived in its current format in July 1974 by a committed group of local volunteers.

It has become one of the most popular events in the local calendar and is held on the Spilsby Recreation Ground, off Ancaster Avenue in Spilsby.

A free park and ride for visitors will be in operation, from the King Edward VI Academy and the Vale Road Industrial Estate.

Due to the scale of the event, there is no public parking on the showground.

Spilsby Show gives local charities and organisations the opportunity to make people aware of their good work and help promote their activities to thousands of visitors.

There will be a wide range of attractions at this year’s event, including vintage vehicles, tractors and oil engines, as well as an expanded indoor trade stand marquee, a model and craft marquee and more than 100 outdoor trade stands.

There is also the very popular Heavy Horse Show, six- mile road race and the return of the companion dog show.

A variety of events also take place in the main ring, with displays from local organisations, a march by members of the Royal British Legion and the Grand Parade – when many vintage exhibits take to the main arena.

There is also musical entertainment by Skegness Silver Band and various other local groups.

The organisers are also welcoming displays by local history groups, Boston Veteran Cycles, County Linx Radio, Spilsby Fire Brigade and Lincolnshire Police.

The event also has a popular farmers market, promoting locally sourced good.

There is plenty of fun for the children too, including a huge fairground section with slides, face painters, rides, archery and fun competitions.

There is also the extremely exciting and incredible prospect of a flypast by the BBMF Lancaster Bomber.

Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities and organisations at an annual presentation night which takes place in October.

Entry is just £4 for adults, £3 for concessions and just £2 for children.

Visit www.spilsbyshow.co.uk to find out more.