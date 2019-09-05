Popular vintage festival returns

This weekend sees the return of the Skegness Vintage Seaside Festival which will be held in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Over the course of Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, there will be a celebration of traditional seaside resorts reminding past and present visitors of the heritage of our coast.

There will be traditional fairground rides and games such as swing boats and carousels along with a variety of classic cars.

On both days there will also be live music from performers including The Daisy Chains, Old Time Rags and many more.

The younger generation will be able to enjoy set performances from Punch and Judy.

There will also be a market with something for everyone, and food and drink will also be available.

To find out more, visit www.visitlincscoast.co.uk/events/view/1290/vintage-seaside-festival-2019