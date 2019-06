An open garden event will take place in Halton Holegate this weekend in aid of Fen Bank Greyhound Sanctuary, at Friskney.

It will take place at Brock House, in Northgate Lane, on Sunday, June 16, from 2-5pm.

The event will feature a plant sale, raffle, and refreshments.

Admission is priced at £3.

For more information, call 01790 752223.