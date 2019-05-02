Old and new in new exhibition at Gunby Hall

Art lovers can enjoy a new exhibition coming to a National Trust property near Spilsby this month.

The exhibition, entitled Old and New, will be on display in the Orchard Gallery at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, from Wednesday, May 1 to Friday, May 31.

A piece created by Avril Morris. EMN-190429-110606001

The exhibition will feature work created by Avril Morris, David Morris and Twink Addison.

Avril Morris studied ceramics and sculpture at Leeds College of Art, and has also taught at various schools across Lincolnshire.

Avril also enjoys working in her ceramics studio workshop with her husband David.

Avril’s interest in ceramics was eventually overtaken by a desire to paint - which has now turned into Avril’s full-time passion since retiring from teaching.

A piece by Twink Addison. EMN-190429-110544001

After studying at Leeds College of Art, David Morris spent some time teaching in Hull before moving to Lincolnshire.

Throughout his career, David has worked as a lecturer in ceramics at Grimsby School of Art, a Full Member of the Craftsmans Potters Association, and ran a pottery studio until he retired from teaching.

Twink Addison studied art at Grimsby, Newcastle on Tyne and Goldsmiths and worked as a teacher in the 1970s but eventually became a jobbing artist, illustrator and cartoonist.

• The Orchard Gallery is open from 11am-5pm daily. Admission is included in the entry to Gunby.

To find out more, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens or call Gunby Hall on 01754 890102.

Alternatively, you can also email gunbyhall@nationaltrust.org.uk to find out more about current and upcoming exhibitions and events taking place.