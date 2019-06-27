New high wire attraction in Skegness divides opinion

The biggest attraction to come to Skegness in years is already dividing opinion.

Towering 21 metres on the horizon along the seafront, the Altitude 44 high wire is due to open to the public in August.

Artist's impression of the new Altitude 44 attraction

It promised to help “bring life and vitality to the area” when the planning application was submitted to East Lindsey District Council in June last year.

The diggers moved in at the beginning of the year and a crane has been on site to build the attraction and cafe on Grand Parade next to the swimming pool.

When complete, a refreshment kiosk next to the outdoor pool will be removed and replaced by a new cafe.

To celebrate the opening, Magna Vitae who will run the attraction, launched a competition on Facebook for four people to win a ride on the UK's tallest urban high wire course.

It attracted more than 640 comments, many of them very positive..

Hopefuls thought their family would love the ride ,with Salli Johnson commenting: "Wow, think I could manage this with rheumatoid - would give it a bloody good go."

However, when the post was shared on other Facebook pages, people have not been so impressed, with comments such as "Win a chance to be the human guinea pigs...I'll pass", "Won't be getting me up there." and "New ambulance point".

