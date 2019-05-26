New exhibition at Gunby Hall

A group of Lincolnshire-based artists have put together an exhibition exploring how visitors interact with a National Trust property near Spilsby.

Vivica present Here and Now at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens.

Vivica are a group of four practising artists working in diverse fields of the visual arts.

The group of exhibiting artists is made up of Glynne Bulman, who specialises in print making and painting; Gabrielle Harris, who specialises in textiles and print making;Paul King, who specialises in photography; and Susan Reimer, who specialises in ceramics and print making.

The exhibition will look closely at how today’s visitors can interact with the property but also with a reflective eye on the past and how Gunby Hall has evolved since becoming a part of the National Trust 75 years ago.

The work is the culmination of a year of viewing, sketching and recording aspects of the property and then producing pieces.

All the artists live and work in Lincolnshire and feel an affinity with the landscape, environment and architecture to be found at Gunby Hall.

The exhibition will be on display in the Orchard Gallery at Gunby Hall from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, June 30, and will be open from 11am to 5pm daily.

Entry to the exhibition is included in the normal admission price to Gunby Hall.

To find out more, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens or find the art group on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/Vivica.Art.Group/