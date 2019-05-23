Medieval event at horse centre near Spilsby

The Northcote Heavy Horse centre is gearing up for its annual Medieval Tournament this weekend at its home base at Great Steeping, near Spilsby.

The centre, which is a registered charity, takes in horses and smaller animals and gives them a forever home.

Go along to meet the horses and their friends this Sunday, May 26, and watch some of them taking part in the medieval skill at arms.

There will also be the opportunity to see some of the horses in harness in the heavy horse breed demonstrations, as well as seeing other ring events, including equestrian vaulting, a dog display, fire performance and falconry display.

Proceeds from the day will go directly to the care of the resident animals at the centre.

There will also be stalls, a barbecue and more.

Admission is £5 adults and £3.50 child/OAP.

To find out more, visit www.northcotehorses.com