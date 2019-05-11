Learn about the history of the Lincolnshire coastline

If you are interested in the history and heritage of the Lincolnshire coastline an event in Skegness next weekend will be right up your street!

The conference will take place at The Storehouse, in North Parade, on Saturday, May 18, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Topics on the day will include - the 1953 flood at Sutton on Sea presented by Sue Leese; Lincolnshire Coastal Development and the Lindsey Council Sandhills Act of 1932 presented by Dr Susan Barton; Lost Lincolnshire villages presented by Dr Caitlin Green; Lincolnshire’s changing coastline presented by Tammy Smalley of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust; Freiston Shore presented by Jim Snee, and Skegness Portrayed presented by Chris Hewis.

Everyone is welcome to come along to this event organised by the Local History Team of The Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology.

Refreshments will be provided.

Entry is £25 for SLHA members and £35 for non-members.

To book, call 01522 521337.

• The closing date for bookings is this Saturday, May 11.