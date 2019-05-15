Knitted greenhouse is pearl of idea - and you can see it

Langton-by-Spilsby Craft Group members don’t have to worry about any dry spells in their gardens - they have spent the past 12 months designing and creating a 6ft poly framed walk-in greenhouse, with all the contents being hand knitted and crocheted.

The vision is that, once completed, the greenhouse will be taken to various local venues to raise funds for the Lincolnshire Mobile Chemotherapy Unit, a charity known as Hope For Tomorrow.

These flowers will never need watering. ANL-190515-112440001

It has been a year of hard work but with determination, obstacles have been overcome, particularly with having to design many of our patterns for the more unusual items. Plant pots, seed trays, flowers, vegetables and gardening tools are just some of what has been made.

The knitted greenhouse will make its first appearance this Saturday, May 18, at the Plant and Gardening Fair held in Langton-by-Spilsby from 2pm to 4pm at the village hall and grass paddock.

There will also be craft stalls, home made cakes, Tombola etc going on. Please do come along to stock up on plants as well as taking a look inside this unique project.