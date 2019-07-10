Kitesurfing festival is coming to Skegness

The first ever Kitesurfing Armada Festival in Skegness will take place this weekend from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14.

Supported by the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, the event will bring together kitesurfers and the general public for a weekend of live music, kitesurfing and stand up paddle board action and festival fun.

The event is free to attend and kicks off at 5pm on Friday with the Batemans Beach Bar open and live music on the main stage.

The action on the water over the weekend includes the British Kitesurfing Championships, showcasing the best British riders as well as taster zones for anyone to have a go at flying powerkites for the first time on the beach.

There will also be a stand up paddle board zone, enabling people to get out on the water and get involved.

Armada Events director Dan Charlish said: “This is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to our first ever event in Skegness.

“We want to create an event everyone can enjoy.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity to bring the kitesurfing community together and give local people a chance to learn about our sport and even have a go a flying a powerkite themselves.

“Add in a great beach bar with our partner Batemans, and some fantastic local bands on the main music stage, and it should all come together nicely!”

Pro kitesurfer Lewis Crathern, famous for jumping the Brighton pier on a kiteboard, has been an ambassador for the Armada since the first event in 2013 and will be hosting the event.

Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID manager Lisa Collins said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this brand new and exciting festival, it will bring in large numbers of new visitors to the area and enable us to showcase our fabulous beach, which is undoubtedly one of our greatest assets.

“This event is for everyone, from participants to those wanting to have a go, to spectators.

“I’m confident that the business community will welcome such a festival to the town and see the benefits to the local economy.”

Andy Gratwick, head of the national body the BKSA, added: “We work closely with the Armada team and it’s great to be expanding this partnership to Skegness.”

As it’s the first event in Skegness, the focus is to get everyone involved, so tickets for 2019 are free.

To find out more, or to get your free tickets, register online at www.armadaevents.co.uk/skegness

There will be collections on site for the local RNLI station, so dig deep.

The event takes place in the Dry Lagoon area, south of Skegness pier.