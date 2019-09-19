Jimmy Carr is coming to Skegness

Jimmy Carr, coming to Skegness this week.
Popular comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Carr returns to Skegness tomorrow with his latest show, Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny.

Jimmy , who is known for his quick wit and iconic laugh, is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Friday, September 20, at 8pm.

A show spokesman said: “Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. 

“Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

“But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. 

“Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.”

Limited tickets remain. To book visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk