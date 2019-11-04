Guide to fireworks displays in the Skegness area

There are lots of chances to celebrate Bonfire Night in the Skegness area - with several events planned.

The Rotary Club of Spilsby will host a fireworks display on Spilsby Playing Field on Tuesday, November 5.

Gates open at 5.30pm for a 7pm start, and there is parking at Boston Road Car Park.

As well as fireworks, there will also be food and stalls.

Entry is priced at £4 per adult and £2 for children.

Batemans Visitor Centre, in Wainfleet, is holding a bonfire and fireworks display on Tuesday, November 5.

Doors open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, and there will be a laser show at 7pm, followed by fireworks at 7.30pm.

There will also be live music from Spilsby-based band Superheroes in the visitor centre at 5.45pm and 7.45pm.

Visitors can enjoy a drink in the beer and cocktail tent, or browse a variety of food stalls.

Entry is priced at £6 per adult, £3 for children and free for under 5s.

On Friday, November 8, there will be a fireworks display at Skegness Football Ground, off Wainfleet Road.

The event, presented by R.Richmond & Sons, will include fairground rides, fire eating performers (7pm-8pm) and refreshments.

Gates open at 6pm and there will be fireworks from 8.30pm.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children.