Gin festival at popular Skegness pub

Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins from the UK and overseas during a 17-day festival at The Red Lion, in Skegness.

The pub in Lumley Road will be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as gins produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The festival will run from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, September 1, inclusive.

There will be flavoured gins, classic gins, gin liqueurs as well as a distilled non-alcoholic.

The pub will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including ginger, lemonade and two flavoured tonics - Valencian Orange and Elderflower.

Abbey Gibb, manager at The Red Lion, said: “We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal.”