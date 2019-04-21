Free kitesurfing festival coming to Skegness in July

A kite surfing festival is coming to Skegness this summer - and tickets are available now.

The Kitesurfing Armada Skegness event will be held from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, on the beach front at South Parade, Skegness.

The event is supported by the Lincolnshire Coastal Bid and the BKSA.

A spokesman said: “Join us for a fantastic weekend of kitesurfing, live music, entertainment, fundraising and more.”

Pro kitesurfer Lewis Crathern, who has been an ambassador for the Armada since the first event in 2013, is looking forward to the summer Skegness event.

Tickets are free, but you must register to book.

For more information and to register for free tickets, visit www.armadaevents.co.uk/skegness