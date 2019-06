What is thought to be the first ever vegan festival took place in Skegness yesterday.

The Skegness Vegan Festival was held at The Suncastle, in North Parade.

Vegan Festival at The Suncastle in Skegness. Pictured (from left) are Lisa Payne and Shelley Evans of Life on the Veg, Mablethorpe Photo: MSKP-080619-2 ANL-190906-092156001

There was a whole range of vegan food available, as well as stalls and live entertainment.

Two talks also took place featuring Psycho Syd, on how he overcame Stage 4 cancer, and long term vegan Nathan Loughton, on diet and fitness.

Sallholders were also available to offer advice.

Vegan Festival at The Suncastle in Skegness. Rebecca Hunkin and James Lowes are pictured talking to Bobbi Fagura of Moksha Senses. Photo: MSKP-080619-16. ANL-190906-092502001

Vegan Festival at The Suncastle in Skegness. Pictured (from left) are Sophie Neill and James Baker of Vork Pie. Photo: MSKP-080619-3. ANL-190906-092207001

Vegan Festival at The Suncastle in Skegness. Pictured from left are Mary Heap and Gwen Coleman of Sutton on Sea, with Angela Tubb of Wear Your Voice. ANL-190906-092531001

Vegan Festival at The Suncastle in Skegness. Pictured from left is vegan body builder Nathan Loughton, of Boston, talking to Nick Blyth. Photo: MSKP-080619-14. ANL-190906-092405001

Vegan Festival at The Suncastle in Skegness. Ian Fairless selling vegan steaks and hotdogs. Photo: MSKP-080619-12 ANL-190906-092345001