Figures inspire work of Gudrun at Gunby Hall

An exhibition of work created by a Scandinavian artist is coming to Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens next month.

Gudrun Ståhl Sharpley presents Temporal Echoes, with the exhibition running in the Orchard Gallery from Monday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 31.

Gudrun explained: “I have always been interested and enthusiastic about art, be it painting, sculpture or anything else that catches my eye.

“I revel, as a figurative artist, in working with figures and faces, shapes and colours, focussing on movement within my work.

“I work in a variety of media including, oil paint, watercolour, ink, pencil and pastels.

“Over the years I have studied old masters and new by visiting art galleries and exhibitions to inspire my work.”

To find out more,including opening times, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens