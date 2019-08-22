Exhibition at North Sea Observatory will explore historical bells and global warming

Warming Bells - an art exhibition that draws upon our rich cultural heritage of bells and warns of future perils of global warming - will be on display at North Sea Observatory this month.

The exhibition will include perhaps Lincolnshire’s oldest bell, dating from the 8th century AD alongside newly commissioned artworks that look at the place of bells in our society and how they may be used as a warning symbol of environmental catastrophe.

The exhibition will feature about fifty pieces of artwork, created by a group of 25 artists.

Artworks in the exhibition reference historical events such as the catastrophic tidal surge of 1571 commemorated in a peel of bells played at the Boston Stump and in the Bell on the Green at Chapel St. Leonards.

Another painting which features depicts the destruction of church bells by the Third Reich during the Second World War.

Warming Bells is the latest art exhibition in a programme of events by The Lincolnshire Time and Tide Bell Community Interest Company, which uses the arts to engage with environmental issues.

Previous major exhibitions have been ‘Across the Seas’ at the Sam Scorer Gallery, in Lincoln, and ‘#200Fish’ and ‘By the Sea’ at the North Sea Observatory.

The Lincolnshire Time and Tide Bell Community Interest Company recently installed Marcus Vergette’s Time and Tide Bell on the beach north of Mablethorpe.

The exhibition runs daily until Sunday, September 1, from 10am to 4pm, at the North Sea Observatory, Chapel Point.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

To find out more about the exhibition, visit www.bit.ly/TimeandTideBell

• Anastasia Lewis has generously donated a painting to raise some funds. It will be raffled and tickets cost just £3 or 2 for £5.

It is a watercolour, 20 x 28 cm, framed size 44 x 45 cm and shows Louth parish church submerged beneath the waters after all the ice has melted and sea level has risen.

Raffle tickets will be for sale at the exhibition in the North Sea Observatory.

The Anastasia Lewis raffle draw will take place on Sunday, September 1.

The Warming Bells book, 60 pages with full colour illustrations of most of what will be in the exhibition plus lots to read, is available to purchase for those who don’t make it to the exhibition.

The book is priced at £5 which includes postage and packing.

• E-mail your order to biffvernon@gmail.com