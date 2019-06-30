European flair at SO Festival

Three fantastic European acts will be performing in the UK for the first time when they entertain crowds at the SO Festival 2019.

The three-day free extravaganza of family entertainment, arts and culture, starts in Mablethorpe on Friday, August 30, before moving to Skegness, based in Tower Gardens for the Saturday August 31 (11.00am until 9pm) and Sunday September 1, (11am until 5.30pm).

And, once again, it will feature the very best of European talent, topped off with a planned Spitfire flypast, weather dependant, on the Saturday and Dakota flypast on the Sunday, again weather dependant.

The first of an eclectic mix of artists have now been confirmed, with more to come in the coming weeks.

Italian artists La Fabiola bring two shows: Love + Metal and Pay Attention To Those Two.

Both shows bring puppets to life to fantastic effect, to entertain and interact with a family audience.

Direct from Denmark, Passepartout Theatre Productions, which also uses puppets in a way the audience will have not witnessed before, are presenting King Lear.

The third act to be confirmed so far is Super Super from France, whose work uses humour to express sensitive subjects and emotions with silent clowns entertaining the crowds with a synchronized swimming show in a miniature inflatable pool.

The European flavour of this year’s SO Festival, an expansion of last year’s event, is once again influenced by Danish artistic director Jens Frimann Hansen and his colleagues at theatre company Helsingør Teater – renowned in Nordic Europe for their staging of thePassage Festival.

With funding in place from Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council, SO Festival is being organised by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and its growing relationship with Jens and the team will be further evident this year, but with a community theme running heavily through the festival.

CEO of Magna Vitae Mark Humphreys said: “We are once again delighted to have Jens on board and are bringing something truly original to Mablethorpe and Skegness, which will delight the audiences. Last year our expectations were surpassed with around 40,000 visitors over the three days and we hope for the same again, if not more, this year,”

For the two Skegness festival days, Magna Vitae is seeking young people to help programme and coordinate the community stage. Any young people aged 16 to 19, with an interest in event management or the arts, are being encouraged to contact Bruce@spilsbytheatre.com