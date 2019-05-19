Enjoy steam and steampunk at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

A special Steampunk-themed event will be held at The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Ludborough station will host three days of Steampunk fun from Saturday, May 25, to Monday, May 27.

Steam trains will be running throughout each day and there will be lots of attractions in the events field.

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway director, Amanda Arnold, said: “This will be the third year we have held the Steampunk event, known as ‘Nanty Narkins’, which is Victorian slang for ‘Great Fun’.

“Steampunk is all about mixing old and new by fusing modern technology with design and philosophy inspired by 19th century steam-powered machinery.

“There’s a high probability that you have experienced it without perhaps realising. For example, high-tech Victoriana is featured in classic films such as Around The World In 80 Days and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

“So whether you are into Steampunk or not, it promises to a great weekend of fun and frivolity for everyone.”

Steam trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm each day.

In the events field there will be a Steampunk-themed clothing and craft market, performers, including the Arabian Delights dancers, traditional Punch & Judy shows, the Penny Farthing Gentleman, falconry displays and a special appearance by Pete - the Steampunk Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The Golden Grail Tavern - a multi-period historical inn - will also be serving a range of drinks from yesteryear.

Ludborough station is situated halfway between Ludborough and Fulstow on the Grimsby to Louth stretch of the A16.

To book tickets, visit www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk