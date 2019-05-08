Enjoy fundraising concert at Langton Church

Music lovers are invited to attend a fundraising concert at Langton Church, in Langton-by-Spilsby, this weekend.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 6.30pm, with music from The Musicians of the Dreaming Spires.

The band is made up of Celia Redgate (flute); Christopher Redgate (oboe); Helen Pitstow (violin); David Lewis (viola) and Coral Lancaster (cello).

The programme will include music from Antonio Vivaldi, Christopher Redgate, J.S. Bach and Arthur Bliss.

The concert will be followed by canapés and drinks served in the candlelit church.

Entry is by a suggested donation of £17 in advance or £19 on the door.

For more information, visit www.langton-by-spilsby/langton-concerts or call 01790 753649.