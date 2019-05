A garden near Spilsby is set to open this weekend in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

The Old Rectory, in East Keal, will open on Sunday, May 19, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

The cottage garden is beautifully situated with fine views. It contains a vegetable garden, orchard, woodland walk and wild flower meadow.

Admission is £3.50 and free for children.