Classic cars, locomotive rides, helicopter flights – plenty to enjoy at show near Skegness

More than 250 vehicles are expected to go on show at the fifth Skegness Classic Wheels Show this Sunday, September 15.

The event will be held on Skegness Aerodrome, next to the Walls Lane station of the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway at Skegness Water Leisure Park, Ingoldmells.

It will run from 11am to 4pm and will feature classic cars and motorcycles, commercial vehicles and modern sports cars.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children, with proceeds going to Skegness Lifeboat Station, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, and the Skegness Sea Scouts.

For an extra £1, visitors will also be able to take a ride behind the steam locomotive Jurassic, which dates from 1903, on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway.

Visitors will also be able to soar over Skegness by helicopter, with rides starting from £39.

Booking in advance for a helicopter ride is recommended - via Central Helicopters on 01664 823846 or www.centralhelicopters.com