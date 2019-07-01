Celebration of meadows at Gunby Hall

Visit National Trust’s Gunby Hall near Spilsby next weekend for National Meadows Day for a celebration of Gunby’s grassland.

Visitors can enjoy free one hour trailer rides through the Gunby parkland to find out more about the importance of meadows and how the Gunby team look after them.

The route will begin from St Peters Church, then on to Back Lane meadow, to field margins and Hunger Hill meadow.

Trailer rides will depart at: 11.20am; 12.50pm, 2.20pm and 3.50pm.

Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “It’s great to be able to share some of the unknown corners of the Gunby Estate with visitors.

“Not only are the meadows very beautiful this time of year, they also provide a haven for wildlife.

“We’re very grateful to our farm tenants Graham and Andrew Jarnell for providing the tractor and trailer so we can show our visitors these special areas.

Throughout the day the house, gardens and tea room will be open too for visitors to explore.

Tickets for trailer tours – which are free – are available from the welcome shed on a first come; first serve basis.

The trailer rides are not suitable for children under the age of five.

The rides are also not suitable for dogs, but dogs on leads are welcome throughout the gardens and grounds.

Entry is free for members, and normal admission charges apply for non-members.

The Meadows Days are taking place on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday 7 July from 11am to 5pm.

• Gunby Hall is located on the A158 off the Gunby roundabout between Spilsby and Skegness.

Call 01754 892991 for more information.