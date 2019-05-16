Can you help plant seeds set to go on display outside Skegness shopping centre?

A planting session is to be held in Skegness for seedlings set to grow outside the resort’s Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Back in March, as part of Skegness Volunteers’ Week, Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) invited people to plant vegetable seeds.

Now volunteers are being invited to help those seedlings on the next phase of their growth by planting them out.

The event is being supported by Hildreds Shopping Centre, which is providing the planters, as well as Wilko and Greenaway Green Waste Services, which is helping out with compost.

Mablethorpe in Bloom will also be offering planting advice and some additional plants, including strawberries.

The project is also being supported by Anglian Water, which has provided water butts.

The event, which is open to everyone, will be held on Saturday, May 18. from 10am to 2pm, in the Briar Way Service Yard, next to Hildreds Shopping Centre car park.

Afterwards the planters will be moved to outside the shopping centre and will initially be cared for and watered by staff, although LVCS is hoping to set up a gardening group to maintain them.

As they grow, visitors to the shopping centre will be able to help themselves to the fruit and vegetables.

Project worker Jackie Lane said: “This is a great project to be involved with as you can quite literally see the fruits of your labour as the plants grow.

“If anyone is interested in getting involved, either in the planting day or in a gardening group to maintain the plants, please do get in touch with me.”

Enquiries to jackielane@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk