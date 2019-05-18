Bikes set to roar into Spilsby

Spilsby is preparing to welcome thousands of bikers to an annual event next week.

Spilsby Bike Night will be held in the town centre on Tuesday, May 21, in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The bike night has been growing in popularity since it was started by Peter McDowell, at Wildmans Motor Cycles.

Three years ago, Peter contacted Spilsby Rotary Club and asked if members would like to take over the running of Spilsby Bike Night.

In 2017, Spilsby Rotary Club assisted Peter for the event, and last year, the club officially took over Spilsby Bike Night.

Peter Butler, from Spilsby Rotary Club, said: “Last year we only closed the High Street in Spilsby and the two car parks - we had over 1,000 bikes turn up and ran out of parking spaces.

“This year we applied to close the High Street and B1195 so the whole town centre will be closed, which will allow the bikes to park in one place.

“We will be having several stalls in the Market Place, and the cafes and pubs in the town will also be open - with some offering barbecues outside their shops.”

There will be music from local band The Tuesdays at Spilsby Garage, and event marshals will be collecting donations in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Search for Spilsby Rotary Club on Facebook for more.