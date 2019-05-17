'Bigger than ever': Skegness Summer Mayhem Motor Show is back!

If you love cars then head down to the Skegness Summer Mayhem Motor Show this weekend.

Promised to be bigger than ever, the show on Sunday, May 19, at Kartworld extreme leisure in Croft. has something for all the family.

Organised by the Skegness Outlawz group, entry to the event will be £10 per vehicle.

A number of trophies will be up for grabs on the day along with other games and competitions, the trophies can be won in the following competitions:

Best in show

Vehicle Tug of War

Rev off/ flame off

Best Classic

Best ICE

Most Unusual

Furthest travelled

Biggest Convoy

On site there is a well-maintained Kart track, where you can hire karts, or take along your own kart or drift trike.

There will also be an off road playground for 4x4 vehicles. Playground ticket must be purchased from the main reception.

In edition there will be numerous trade stands, a children's face painter and other attractions

Clubs/ Teams attending are:

Stanced Hype Car Club

Modified Car Network

Aces High Automotive

Lone Star Cruising

Charnwood Scoobies & Japanese Performance Cars

Charnwood Modified

Japanese Car Parts East Midlands

Mixed Modified

Retro Ford club

Wakey Modified

LMCC

Send it Lincolnshire

Midnight Runners

Dare to be different

Notts Modifies Cruises

Saucy Sliders Modified

Traders/ Caterers attending:

Yumcars

Aces High automotive & Powermaxed

Farrar's Foods

Total Security breakfast & burgers

Becca’s face painting

P1 Sim Racer

Midlands mobile Tuning

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Dogs are welcome if kept on a short lead. You'll find Kartworld at

Low Road, Croft

Skegness PE24 4RZ

01754 612266