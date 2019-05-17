'Bigger than ever': Skegness Summer Mayhem Motor Show is back!

If you love cars then head down to the Skegness Summer Mayhem Motor Show this weekend.
Promised to be bigger than ever, the show on Sunday, May 19, at Kartworld extreme leisure in Croft. has something for all the family.
Organised by the Skegness Outlawz group, entry to the event will be £10 per vehicle.
A number of trophies will be up for grabs on the day along with other games and competitions, the trophies can be won in the following competitions:
Best in show
Vehicle Tug of War
Rev off/ flame off
Best Classic
Best ICE
Most Unusual
Furthest travelled
Biggest Convoy
On site there is a well-maintained Kart track, where you can hire karts, or take along your own kart or drift trike.
There will also be an off road playground for 4x4 vehicles. Playground ticket must be purchased from the main reception.
In edition there will be numerous trade stands, a children's face painter and other attractions
Clubs/ Teams attending are:
Stanced Hype Car Club
Modified Car Network
Aces High Automotive
Lone Star Cruising
Charnwood Scoobies & Japanese Performance Cars
Charnwood Modified
Japanese Car Parts East Midlands
Mixed Modified
Retro Ford club
Wakey Modified
LMCC
Send it Lincolnshire
Midnight Runners
Dare to be different
Notts Modifies Cruises
Saucy Sliders Modified
Traders/ Caterers attending:
Yumcars
Aces High automotive & Powermaxed
Farrar's Foods
Total Security breakfast & burgers
Becca’s face painting
P1 Sim Racer
Midlands mobile Tuning
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Dogs are welcome if kept on a short lead. You'll find Kartworld at
Low Road, Croft
Skegness PE24 4RZ
01754 612266