Award is icing on cake for Skegness Pier on its 138th birthday

Skegness Pier has announced it is celebrating receiving a TripAdvisor Hall of Fame certificate as it prepares for its 138th birthday.

This is a prestigious award gained after achieving a certificate of excellence for five years running. T

he certificate of excellence honours hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great services.

The pier celebrates it’s 138th birthday on Tuesday, June 4, with new attractions added this year.

Recently opening the first Virtual Reality arena in the area, Skegness Pier claims to be the only family entertainment centre on the east coast to offer ‘proper’ Bowling, Escape Rooms, Laser Quest, Virtual Reality and Soft play.

It has recently launched new party packages to incorporate these.

Gabriella Wilkinson, admin manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this prestigious award and cannot thank our fantastic team enough for their continuous hard work.

“We are really excited about our further developments this year, which really do make us a unique attraction to visit in the area with something for absolutely everyone to enjoy, all under one roof.

“As well as opening our new Virtual Reality attraction we have also extended our Pier Beach Bar this year with an indoor stage to enable us to host live entertainment inside.

“The extension and new toilet block make the Pier Beach Bar the perfect venue for any private function.”