Autumnal exhibition at Gunby Hall

Visit Gunby Hall’s Orchard Gallery until the end of the month for Autumn Colour by artists from the Wolds and Coast Group of Lincolnshire art collective Art on the Map.

Art on the Map is a small group of 25 talented Lincolnshire artists who embrace and enjoy the creation of a wide variety of art and craft objects.

Their exhibition this month provides a fabulous opportunity to see a wider selection of the individual works by a selection of the 25 members.

Art on the Map is a collective of high quality artists and craft-makers which has evolved from the Lincolnshire Open Studios scheme, started back in 1999, when artists and craft-makers from across the county came together to put their studios ‘on the map’.

In Autumn Colour, these Wolds and Coast based artists reveal their different perspectives on the world around them, expressed through a collection of different mediums.

A spokesman from Gunby Hall said: “Come and appreciate the wide range of artistic talents of the group and perhaps purchase a unique painting, craft object or sculpture professionally created using a variety of different artistic mediums by this interesting selection of Lincolnshire artists.”

Autumn Colour will be on display in the Orchard Gallery, nestled in the gardens, until Monday, September 30.

The gallery is open from 11am to 5pm daily and admission is included in the entry to Gunby.

To find out more about the exhibition, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens/features/september-show---art-on-the-map-wolds-group