Theatre experience coming to Skegness school

An immersive theatre experience is coming to Skegness next month as part of the Lincs Rural Touring Scheme.

Anonymous Is A Woman Theatre Company presents It Is Now at The Richmond School on Tuesday, October 1, at 7.30pm.

The production centres around a wedding which was held on July 30, 1966 - the day of the World Cup Final between England and Germany.

A show spokesman said: “Rising star theatre company Anonymous Is A Woman draw you into the centre of their brilliant new show and welcome you in as actual wedding guests.

“A charming, funny, fully and gently immersive night of theatre, with superb period details and some great swinging 60s music, from Dusty Springfield and The Supremes, to The Beach Boys and The Beatles.”

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults, £10 for members and £8 for students, are available from 01754 881176.