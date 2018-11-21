Steampunks perform variety show to a ‘full house’ at Spilsby Theatre and other Neighbourhood News

East Coast Steampunks performed a variety show with a difference to a ‘full house’ at Spilsby Theatre recently.

Organiser Christina Ruby Willow said: “The audience didn’t stop laughing from start to finish, sometimes unintentionally.

Musical director Jonathan Eyre with fashion designer Debbie Dee.

“Talented members of our group put on the show to raise funds for the Spilsby Theatre Restoration Fund. Newton and Fallowell Estate Agents Spilsby came forward and offered to match the money we raised.

“We made over £250 in ticket sales, a raffle and Christmas cake auction and I’m delighted with the generosity of Newton and Fallowell who have donated £250 making the final amount raised to over £500. We all want to see this beautiful and historic building restored to its former glory and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their donations, hard work and support.”

The next meeting of East Coast Steampunks is on Tuesday, November 27, 7.30pm at The Royal Oak pub, in Chalk Pit lane, Candlesby.

For more details about the group, visit their Facebook page.

Performers Susan and Ralph Hambridge.

ALFORD

* Flower arranging

The next fortnightly flower arranging class at Alford Community Church Access Centre, in West street, Alford, is on Monday, November 26.

It will run from 1-3pm at a cost of £2.

A reminder that a Christmas workshop will be held at the Access Centre on Monday, December 10, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, where visitors will be able to make Christmas designs to take home.

Most most materials will be provided.

Booking is required. It comes at a cost of £20, with a £5 deposit to secure a place.

Enquiries to Ann on 01507 466970 or annjones61s@gmail.com

BURGH LE MARSH

* Christmas Fayre

Burgh Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 24, from 2-4pm.

Expect various stalls, a raffle, refreshments, and so on.

Everyone welcome.

* Stretch ‘N’ Tone

Stretch ‘N’ Tone sessions take place at the W.I. Hall, in Orby Road, on Tuesday mornings from 11.45am.

They involve a combination of standing exercises and floor-work using resistance bands, balls and hand weights to improve muscle tone flexibility, posture and core strength.

Calming and energizing for mind body and spirit, they are led by a qualified specialized instructor.

Enquiries to Jan on 07833 331149.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Village hall

Anderby Village Hall has been awarded £1,000 by members of East Lindsey District Council for Chapel St Leonards Paul Hibbert-Greaves and Mel Turton-Leivers.

The money has been made available through the Councillors’ Community Grants Scheme and will be used to help purchase new tables.

FRISKNEY

* Play area

Coun Carleen Dickinson of East Lindsey District Council has awarded £250 to Friskney Parish Council to help fund the repairs of the play area fencing.

The money has comes through the Councillors’ Community Grants Scheme.

INGOLDMELLS

* Social club

The Ingoldmells District Social Club has been awarded £300 by member of East Lindey District Council for Ingoldmells Coun Colin Davie.

The money has been made available through the Councillors’ Community Grants Scheme and will be used to help widen the membership.

STICKFORD

* Christmas craft fair

A Christmas craft fair will be held at Stickford Community Centre on Saturday, November 24, from 12-4pm.

There will be a wide range of stalls to view: knitted goods, homemade jams and pickles, Advent calendars, wooden toys and much more.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and homemade cakes for refreshments.

* Bingo

Prize Bingo will take place at Stickford Community Centre on Monday, November 26.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be available during the break.

