Have your say on future of theatre in Spilsby

Residents in the Spilsby area are being invited to have their say on the future regeneration of Spilsby Theatre.

A survey has been launched by The Sessions House CIC, the not-for-profit community organisation working to regenerate the iconic theatre.

“We would like to find out more about what people would like to happen in the grade II listed Spilsby Theatre building once it has been fully renovated,” said the theatre’s managing director Bruce Knight. “We would greatly appreciate people taking a few moments of their time to complete our survey online or by picking up a paper copy from the theatre. Paper copies will also be available on ‘Cracker Day’ at the Franklin Hall on Saturday, December 2.” He added: “The community’s views are important to us and to the process of regenerating the theatre and heritage site.”

The information gathered will help to inform the theatre’s study on the future use of the building and its outdoor spaces. The study is being funded by Heritage Lottery and The Architectural Heritage Fund.

The consultation period runs until March 1, 2018.

To take part in the survey visit www.thesessionshouse.org.uk/survey