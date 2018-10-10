Don’t be scared - there’s still lots to do on Skegness coast

The holiday season may be coming to an end but there is still plenty to do along the coast...

Today

The Lady Boys of Bangkok. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. £25.50, senior citizens £23.50.

Partney Dance Club Night. Alford Corn Exchange.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Thursday

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Grantham Drive and Lincoln Road, Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

Friday

Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. £23, children £10.

Open Poetry and Spoken Word. Spilsby Theatre, 8-9.30pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Palms Tai Chi Club, Station Sports Centre 10.30 to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. The cost is £3.50 per session.

Saturday

Fear Island II at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells (until November 4) featuring five new scare experiences for the Halloween season. Psycho Mansion, Temple of Terror, Carnivhell, Circus of Screams, Fear Island Phanton Family Show, Meet Black Jack, Fear Island Phantom Flame Displays (October 20 and 27).

Wild West Weekend. The Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

Steve Hewlett and Friends, TV comedy ventriloquist. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7pm (doors 6.30pm). £10.

Sunday

Wild West Weekend. The Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

Monday

Fashion show in aid of Mumby Craft Club and Mumby Church. Mumby Church, 7pm. Tickets are priced at £4, including tea and biscuits, and available from Jean Morlini on 01507 490274, or £5 on the door.

Learn to crochet. Four relaxed and fun sessions on Monday afternoons from October 15 to November 5. Alford Craft Market. Book the course for £52 or book at £15 per session.

Prize Bingo. Stickford Community Centre. Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool, 6pm.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10 to 11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

Tuesday

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Details – Jan 0783 333 1149. Qualified specialised teacher.

50+ Fitness, Skegness Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, 1pm.

