The Searchers are coming to Skegness

A band which originally started out in the 50s is set to perform in Skegness this weekend.

The Searchers will be at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, this Sunday, August 12, at 7.30pm.

John McNally, Frank Allen, Spencer James and Scott Ottaway make up the current line-up of The Searchers.

With total record sales of more than 50 million, The Searchers still have great appeal to audiences of all ages.

The show will include classic hits such as Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sugar and Spice, Someday We’re Gonna Love Again, When You Walk On The Room and many more.

The Searchers have toured constantly since starting out in at the end of the 1950s and they continue to play between 150 and 200 concerts a year across the world.

A spokesman said: “There is no doubt that the decade that gave us The Beatles as well as The Searchers and many others was very special and will go down in history as being the most imaginative period of music creativity and expression.

“Their special ‘solo’ concert is a highly entertaining show and has been enthusiastically and warmly received throughout the world.”

Tickets, priced at £23.50 and £10.50 for children, are availble from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.