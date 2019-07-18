The Lakes Festival is coming to Burgh le Marsh

The South, featuring members of The Beautiful South, will appear at The Lakes Musical Festival, in Burgh le Marsh, this weekend.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties. They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and arrangements with this exciting live band.

The current line-up of The South includes Alison Wheeler on vocals, Gaz Birtles on vocals, Phil Barton on guitars, Steve Nutter on bass, Dave Anderson on drums, Karl Brown on percussion, Gareth John on trumpet, Su Robinson on sax and Andy Price on keyboards.

Joining The South will be Felix Rabin, Manipulators made up of Pete on upright bass and vocals; Piers on guitar and backing vocals, Martin on drums and Lizzy on guitar, The Banquets from Leeds, Matty Haynes and The Ultraviolet from the Boston area and Lizzie and The Sand Boys.

The Lakes Restaurant, where the festival will be held, is located at Sycamore Lakes, off Skegness Road.

Tickets, priced at £28 in advance, are available from The Lakes Restaurant on 01754 811411/ 07940 393915, or from Sycamore Lakes reception.

You can also buy tickets online by visiting www.solidentertainments.com/presents.htm#Lakes

• lIt is prohibited to bring alcohol to the festival.