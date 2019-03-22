Tears and laughter in show coming to Skegness

Audiences are sure to enjoy a show coming to Skegness - and you may recognise a few familiar faces!

Hormonal Housewives will be at the Embassy Theatre on Saturday, April 6, at 7.30pm.

The show made its debut in 2012, and toured again the following year - but the script has now been updated for 2019.

Co-writer and performer Julie Coombe said: “John MacIsaac and I have updated the script to reflect the latest developments in communication, social media, going to the gym, and even hair!

“We document our entire lives online while you’re now considered a total dinosaur if you use Facebook!

“Selfies are in, dating websites are out, dating apps are in and you have to learn which way to swipe or you could be in trouble!”

Hormonal Housewives also consits of Allo Allo star and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Vicki Michelle; leading lady and on-stage performer Josephine Partridge, and of course writer, actor and comedian Julie Coombe.

Josephine Partridge said: “I’m so excited about joining the cast of Hormonal Housewives.

“It’s my first theatrical tour and I’m really looking forward to working with Vicki and Julie and going to different theatres around the country.”

Hormonal Housewives will be directed by David Janson - who has worked with the likes of Gareth Gates, Bobby Davro, Lorraine Chase, and many more.

David has also directed a number of pantomimes, plays and children’s theatre productions

Tickets, priced at £26.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk