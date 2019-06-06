Swing time for Snake and Steve at Louth venue

The Steve Walker Big Swing Band is teaming up with world-renowned sax player Snake Davis for two shows at Louth Riverhead Theatre.

Snake is famous for playing with artists and bands such as M People, Take That, George Michael, Tina Turner and Paul McCartney plus many, many more - the list reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ in pop and rock.

Fronted by top UK trumpeter Steve Walker (currently on tour with the Temptations), the 18-piece Steve Walker Big Swing Band are based in Louth, and have earned an excellent reputation for playing exciting and exhilarating gigs.

This is the second time Snake has played with the band - the first time was a sell-out success and an amazing night.

The shows are this Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com or you can also call 01507 600350.