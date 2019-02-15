Stunning live music show is coming to Skegness

Audiences in Skegness can enjoy an evening of stunning live music in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Goldhawks present Quadrophenia - The Album Live at the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, February 23, at 7.30pm.

Eight-piece band The Goldhawks will deliver a stunning live performance of The Who’s smash concept album entitled Quadrophenia.

Released over 40 years ago, the album tells the story of Jimmy, a Mod, by chronicling his dissatisfaction with life, work, love, home and family life.

At its core, Quadrophenia, which peaked at number two on the UK and USA charts, is about teenage confusion, conflict and frustration.

A show spokesman said: “Backed with exciting, and sometimes heart-wrenching, large-screen projection of archival footage, the emotions, tension and raw power that the music demands is delivered masterfully by the fabulous, charismatic band The Goldhawks, with amazing replication of The Who’s sound.”

Tickets, priced at £23.50, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the Embassy Theatre box office (open Monday to Saturday 10am - 4.30pm) on 01754 474100.

To find out more about the show, visit www.quadropheniatribute.com or search for The Goldhawks on www.facebook.com