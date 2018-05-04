Strippers are set to take to the stage in Skegness

TV, Dancing On Ice and X-Factor star Jake Quickenden is set to join a cast of male strippers in a show coming to Skegness.

The Dreamboys will be appearing at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, next Thursday, May 10, at 8pm

Commenting on his debut, Jake said: “I’m looking forward to showing off my new dance moves on tour with The Dreamboys and meeting everyone within such a well-established and professional show.

“I love having fun and trying new things as life’s too short.

“I hope the fans enjoy the show and I’m looking forward to seeing and meeting everyone on tour.”

This year, The Dreamboys will attempt to smash records by embarking on more than 140 dates across the UK.

A spokesman for the show said: “The Dreamboys are renowned for their atmospheric shows bringing together high energy dance routines, challenging choreography, incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities.

“Whether you’re looking for the ultimate girl’s night out or a tasty mid-week treat, you can be sure you won’t leave this breath-taking show disappointed.

“With Jake on board for the wild ride, now’s the time to snap up tickets to this incredible show.”

Tickets, priced at £24.50/£27.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk