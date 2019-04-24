Strictly stars in new dance show coming to Skegness

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton is heading to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, with his latest show.

Burn The Floor is coming to the Grand Parade venue on Friday, May 3, at 7.30pm.

Starring alongside Kevin will be Strictly Come Dancing’s newest professionals - Italian heart-throb Graziano Di Prima and South African star Johannes Radebe.

Kevin has performed in Burn The Floor on Broadway, the West End and all over the world.

He said: “Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world, this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.

“In 2019 I am delighted to say I am coming ‘home’ to Burn The Floor.”

The show will feature 14 dancers - including Graziano’s girlfriend Giada Lini - two vocalists, and four musicians.

A show spokesman said: “Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn The Floor will bring their famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage in their first ever UK tour.”

There are still tickets available, priced from £25 to £35.

To find out more about this show, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01754 474100.