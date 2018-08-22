Stories and drama for children for free in Alford

Youngsters have the chance to take part in fun, free story and drama sessions at Alford Focal Point.

Rhubarb Theatre will be at the volunteer-run centre, in Market Place, on Tuesday, August 28, to provide the activities.

From 10.30am to 11.15am, the Lincolnshire-based children’s theatre company will be providing stories aimed at children aged four-plus.

From 11.30am to 12.30pm, there will be a drama session for children aged eight-plus.

To book a place, email victoriahynes@btinternet.com or leave your details at Alford Focal Point (formerly Alford Library) itself.