Still time to snap up your tickets for SLAPS

Audiences in Spilsby can enjoy an evening of pantomime action in Spilsby later this month.

Spilsby Local Amateur Pantomime Society (SLAPS) present Cinderella at King Edward VI Academy.

Shows run daily from Tuesday, February 19, to Saturday, February 23.

After a one year break, SLAPS are returning to the stage with the traditional tale of Cinderella.

Tickets are priced at £7 and £6 for the matinee on Saturday, February 23.

They are available from The Green House, in High Street, Spilsby, or online by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching for Spilsby Local Amateur Pantomime Society.

£1 from each ticket sold will go towards the Spilsby Sessions House and Theatre regeneration project.