Steampunk event at Spilsby Theatre

An evening of steampunk entertainment is coming to Spilsby Theatre next weekend.

East Coast Steampunks UK presents A Very Steampunk Variety Show on Saturday, November 10, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman from Spilsby Theatre said: “A steampunk variety show for steampunks and the steam-curious.

“A guide to steampunk and its origins, music hall songs, tea shanties, ukulele ballads, monologues, a steampunked barrel organ, a jig doll performance, poetry, a demonstration of tea duelling, a fashion parade, brought to you by members of East Coast Steampunks.”

There will also be a raffle of steampunk goodies.

Tickets, priced at £5, from Spilsby Theatre on 01790 752936.

Proceeds go to The Sessions House, Spilsby Theatre Regeneration Project.