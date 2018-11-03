Steampunk event at Spilsby Theatre

An evening of steampunk entertainment is coming to Spilsby Theatre next weekend.
East Coast Steampunks UK presents A Very Steampunk Variety Show on Saturday, November 10, at 7.30pm.
A spokesman from Spilsby Theatre said: “A steampunk variety show for steampunks and the steam-curious.
“A guide to steampunk and its origins, music hall songs, tea shanties, ukulele ballads, monologues, a steampunked barrel organ, a jig doll performance, poetry, a demonstration of tea duelling, a fashion parade, brought to you by members of East Coast Steampunks.”
There will also be a raffle of steampunk goodies.
Tickets, priced at £5, from Spilsby Theatre on 01790 752936.
Proceeds go to The Sessions House, Spilsby Theatre Regeneration Project.