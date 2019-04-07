Spring into action at Gunby

A National Trust property near Spilsby has organised a whole heap of events to keep visitors entertained in the spring and summer months.

Exhibitions, outdoor activities and Easter egg hunts are just some of the events which will take place at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens over the next few months.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition will be on display in the basement of Gunby Hall.

Visitors can view the exhibition until Sunday, April 28 (excluding Thursdays and Fridays).

There is no entry fee to view the exhibition, but standard admission charges apply.

Members of the Bluestone Heath Art Group will be exhibiting in the Orchard Gallery until April 15.

The exhibition, entitled An Eye For Colour, includes work created by artists living and working around the Lincolnshire Wolds.

All artwork is available to purchase on the day, either by cash or cheque payment.

The National Trust property also invites youngsters to get stuck in - with outdoor activities including a bug hunt (Saturday, April 6, from 11.30am-12.30pm/1.30pm-2.30pm); bird feeder making (Saturday, April 13, from 11am-3.30pm) and wild art making (Tuesday, April 16, from 11am-3.30pm).

Parents will need to stay with their children for all of the outdoor activities.

The Cadbury’s Easter egg hunt returns between Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22 (11am-5pm).Youngsters are invited to solve the clues and win a chocolate reward.

To find out more, call 01754 890102 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens/whats-on