Spook-tacular fun at Gunby Hall this Halloween

A National Trust property near Spilsby is preparing for a spooky Halloween opening later this month.

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens will once again be haunted by ghosts on Saturday, October 27, from 11am to 5pm.

Gunby resident Committee the cat is looking forward to meeting you.EMN-180510-110012001

Visitors are invited to experience Gunby Hall as they never have before - with cobwebs, darkened rooms and lots of ghostly guides.

All three floors of the house will be dark and spooky, with cobwebs and eerie noises.

You will also get to meet the Gunby ghosts, who always like to get up to mischief at this time of the year.

Sweet treats will be given to those who make it out of the frightening cold, dark basement unscathed.

Ghosts will be one of the many spooky attractions at Gunby Hall this Halloween. EMN-180510-110023001

Visitors can also enjoy a slice of cake in the Gunby Hall tea rooms to steady their nerves.

Visitor experience manager at Gunby, Astrid Gatenby, said: “It doesn’t take much to make the house feel haunted and a bit menacing, especially when the shutters are closed and there is creepy music being played.

“Our volunteers enjoy making our visitors jump a little (or a lot!) and we always have masses of fun at Halloween.

“We love it when visitors join in the spirit of the day and come dressed up in scary costumes too.”

Are you brave enough to visit?

Last admission is at 4pm.

Normal admission charges apply, and it is free for National Trust members.