Spook-tacular fun at Gunby Hall this Halloween

A National Trust property near Spilsby is preparing for a spooky Halloween opening later this month.
Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens will once again be haunted by ghosts on Saturday, October 27, from 11am to 5pm.
Visitors are invited to experience Gunby Hall as they never have before - with cobwebs, darkened rooms and lots of ghostly guides.
All three floors of the house will be dark and spooky, with cobwebs and eerie noises.
You will also get to meet the Gunby ghosts, who always like to get up to mischief at this time of the year.
Sweet treats will be given to those who make it out of the frightening cold, dark basement unscathed.
Visitors can also enjoy a slice of cake in the Gunby Hall tea rooms to steady their nerves.
Visitor experience manager at Gunby, Astrid Gatenby, said: “It doesn’t take much to make the house feel haunted and a bit menacing, especially when the shutters are closed and there is creepy music being played.
“Our volunteers enjoy making our visitors jump a little (or a lot!) and we always have masses of fun at Halloween.
“We love it when visitors join in the spirit of the day and come dressed up in scary costumes too.”
Last admission is at 4pm.
Normal admission charges apply, and it is free for National Trust members.