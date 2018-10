An evening of ‘poetry and banter’ is coming to Spilsby Theatre next Saturday, November 3, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Celebrating 25 years since his first appearance on stage, Jonathan Someone performs ‘Bard from the Pub’ an evening of stand up poetry and banter, no doubt packed full of sharp wit and laughter.”

Tickets, priced at £5, from 01790 752936.