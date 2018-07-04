Spilsby Show set to make a triumphant return

Spilsby Show has a long established tradition of providing something for the whole family - and this year is no exception.

The popular event will take place this Sunday, July 8, at Spilsby Recreation Ground, off Ancaster Avenue - located just off the main A16 bypass.

Visitors can enjoy a display of vintage cars and other machinery. EMN-180627-153522001

Gates open to the public at 10am.

A dedicated committee have been working tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable day.

Spilsby Show can be traced back to the late 1880s, however it was revived in its current format in July 1974 by a group of local volunteers.

Brendan Bugg, Spilsby Show Treasurer, said: “Spilsby Show has become one of the most popular events in the local calendar.

“It promises to be a truly memorable day!”

Attractions include vintage vehicles, tractors and oil engines, an indoor trade stand marquee, model and craft marques, 100 outdoor trade stands, a farmers market and fairground rides.

There is also the Heavy Horse Show,a six-mile race a fun dog show, music Skegness and - weather pending - a flypast by the BBMF Lancaster Bomber.

Show proceeds go to local charities and organisations.

Entry is £4 for adults, £3 for conc and £2 for children.

More about Spilsby Show:

• There is no public parking on the showground site.

• A free park and ride system will be in place, from the King Edward VI Academy and the Vale Road Industrial Estate.

• . A variety of events take place in the main ring, with displays from local organisations, a march by the Royal British Legion and the Grand Parade featuring many vintage exhibits.

• Skegness Silver Band and other local groups will perform.

•. Visitors can enjoy displays by local history groups, Boston Veteran Cycles, County Linx Radio, Spilsby Fire Brigade and Lincolnshire Police.

• Spilsby Show will be officially opened at noon.

• Children can enjoy fairground rides, face painting,archery and much more.

A programme of events is available at www.spilsbyshow.co.uk