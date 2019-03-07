Spilsby Light Night is coming!

The centre of Spilsby will be turning into a playground of colour, light and projection later this week.

The very first Spilsby Light Night event will take place on tomorrow (Friday, March 8) and Saturday, March 9.

On each of the two nights, there will be a trail of lighting and projection installations spread across the town centre.

The installations will stretch from Spilsby Sessions House (Spilsby Theatre) in the west to the Spilsby Methodist Church in the east.

The installations will include the Methodist Church being lit up with colour and light, a colour clock on the side of the Post Office and the chance to draw ‘digitally’ on the front of the Sessions House.

There will also be a series of projected mazes on the White Hart’s car park and even a piano in the Market Place with light tubes next to it that change colour when the piano is played!

Children and adults from across the town have been busy decorating glass jars in all shapes and sizes that will be placed around the steps of the Buttercross in the Market Place and you’ll be able to make your own decorated jar on the nights themselves at a stall near Bijoux Café as well as inside the Methodist Church.

At the New Life Church there will be a space-themed sensory gazebo made by staff and students from Eresby Special School - and outside you can indulge in some shadow play against the white wall.

Simon Hollingworth, creative producer for Spilsby Light Night, said: “We really just hope now that people are intrigued enough to want to come out and have a look and get involved.

“This is a community event and part of the fun will be the conversations that happen between families, individuals, colleagues and friends as they walk round and discuss what they’ve seen and what they liked – and maybe also what they didn’t like!”

Creative technician Andy Johnson Smith added: “We really hope people like what they see, but it’s important to remember that Spilsby Light Night is a pilot project and our hope is that we will learn from this one so that we can come back next year with even bigger and better ideas.

“We would like to thank everyone from the town who has been so helpful in setting up this event.”

Specially commissioned artwork, created by London-based artist Will Lindley, inspired by the Willoughby Chapel in St James’ Church and made with students from King Edward VI Academy and Spilsby Primary Academy, will be projected inside the church - with a mesmerising soundtrack - and outside onto the tower of St James’ Church too.

Most of the installations will run non-stop throughout the three hours of the events (6pm to 9pm) apart from a special piece that Will Lindley has also made that will be projected with soundtrack onto the exterior of Timeless Interiors, inspired by Spilsby’s most famous son Sir John Franklin.

This piece will play for five minutes every quarter of an hour from 6.30pm until 8.30pm and will also be accompanied by a musical soundtrack.

There will be a number of other smaller installations placed in nooks and crannies around the town, some of which the Different Light organisers hope people will simply stumble across, but stewards and staff will also be handing out flyers with a map that shows them all.

To find out more, visit www.different-light.co.uk or look for Spilsby Light Night on Facebook.