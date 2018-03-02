Spice up your life at show coming to Skegness

A touring theatre production inspired by female power group The Spice Girls is coming to Skegness.

Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show will be at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, next Friday, March 9.

The show follows the glittering careers of The Spice Girls - made up of Scary Spice (Melanie B), Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) and Ginger Spice (Gerri Halliwell).

The cast will perform some of the bands biggest hits, including Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and the song which lends its name to the show - Wannabe.

They will also perform songs from band members respective solo careers, including I Turn To You by Mel C and It’s Raining Men by Geri Halliwell.

Representing the band, Hannah Thompson said: “We’re all obsessed with 90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour.

“We’re creating the ultimate girls night out.

“Who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop.”

Music is from 8pm.

Tickets for the show, priced at £21.50, with a discount for groups of six or more, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk

You can also call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100 to book.