Sooty, Sweep and Soo set to return to Skegness

Three superstar puppets are bringing their fun-filled family show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Sooty, Sweep, Soo and Richard Cadell will star in Sooty’s Magic Show at the Grand Parade venue on Sunday, June 2, at 11am and 2.30pm.

Following an exciting 2018 in which Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear is pleased to announce that he’ll be joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell, for a brand-new spring 2019 theatre tour.

In July 2018, Sooty celebrated 70 years of entertaining children by heading back to Blackpool North Pier, where Sooty was discovered, to host a free birthday party.

Sooty’s birthday celebrations continued into September 2018 with Sooty and the gang’s announcement of a brand-new television series on ITVBe.

This marked 50 years since The Sooty Show first appeared on ITV in 1968.

A show spokesman said: “Sooty’s Magic Show will amaze you with impossible tricks - be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family.”

To book tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 474100.